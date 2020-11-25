One year ago, DJ Bonics started a mission to turn Minnesota from the land of 10,000 Lakes to the Land of 10,000 hoodies. The 10K Hoodies team collected and distributed 5,693 hoodies to our neighbors in need around the state last winter. This year we are excited to get back to the goal of 10k. Because of Covid 19 and the limitations that it posed, we had to rethink our approach to the donation process and this year we are thankful to have partnered with Pilgrim Dry Cleaners as they offered us 3 stores as official drop off locations in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis – Uptown and Bloomington, Minnesota. If you are outside of Minnesota you are able to send hoodies to our P.O. Box below.

The year 2020 has been met with many challenges and opportunities to grow. This project serves as a reminder that we all have something to give. By donating a sweatshirt, you are providing someone in your community with warmth and comfort that lasts beyond a Minnesota

winter.

DJ Bonics is recognized worldwide as a talented radio DJ who also performs alongside the multi-platinum artist, Wiz Khalifa. Additionally, Bonics can be heard on-air on Go 95.3 Radio Channel every weekday from 10am – 3pm CST. Bonics’ goal is to help us refocus on recycling, reusing and more GIVING to those in need. In an era where there is a lot of materialism, he wants to create an awareness of how we can be more mindful and share our blessings.

Here is how you can get involved:

Bring a hoodie to one of the following Pilgrims Dry Cleaners:

– Brooklyn Park

3217 85th Ave N Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

-Minneapolis, Uptown

2925 Dupont Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408

-Bloomington

7843 Portland Ave S Bloomington, MN 55420

_______________________________________________

-Buy a hoodie at 10khoodies.com

-Ship a hoodie to:

ATTN:

Brandon Glova

PO

Box 8112

Minneapolis,

MN 55408-3103

-Share

your story on Instagram with the hashtag #10khoodies

Additionally, we encourage you to include new and packaged personal hygiene products which can be shipped or set in the boxes at the drop off locations. If you are able, please attach a small and encouraging handwritten note to the hoodie that you are donating.

Contact Annie Goodroad at

10khoodies@gmail.com

if you have any questions or concerns.

