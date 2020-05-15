Fans of Twin Cities hip-hop are no stranger to Just Wulf. From commandeering last year’s massive posse cut “The Cypher” to being one of the most reliable remix verses in the game, he’s as strong of a solo artist as he is a colonel of collaboration.

Last night Just Wulf continued his #16On16On16 Live series! An extension of his beloved monthly #16On16 feature where he and a different artist drop a new 16 bar verse on the 16th day of each month, last night’s installment featured Carnage The Executioner, Metasota, LVNDSCVPES and former #ShutUpAndRap champion Jayso Creative. Adding some national flavor, Wulf also welcomed New Mexico’s Neight Larcen!

Revisit last night’s action below! More info here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

