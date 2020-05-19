Oprah, Obama and other celebrities have been celebrating the class of 2020 so Ben and Dana had to get in on the action. Listen to them as they try their best to honor this year’s class the only way they could.

Covid Conundrums: We’re all going through a lot. Some people are barely hanging on. Others are sowing discord. We have dilemma’s and the GoFam has answers. Today: What do you do when someone you know refuses to wear a mask?

$1000 MINUTE: Andrew from Roseville played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get To Know Question: What’s something you say now that would’ve been completely creepy just a couple months ago. This one got a little crazy because Ben wasn’t taking it seriously, again.

