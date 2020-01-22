We’re joining forces with Summit Brewing, Nelson’s Meats and the Pourhouse Uptown to put on the 2nd Biggest F’ing Meat Raffle Ever!

Stop by the Pourhouse Uptown (2923 Girard Ave. S. Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408) on February 1st from 5:00-7:00pm to be a part of history as Nelson’s Meats raffle off over $1300 of it’s best choice cuts.

The proceeds will benefit Firefighters for Healing. For more info, ways to donate head over here!

There will also be 2 for 1 taps of Summit Beer pints, raffles to win prizes from Moxy, Minnesota Zoo, St. Paul Saints and plenty of fun! Come out and stock up on your meats and help local families!

