If you’re home and desperate for new music, fear not! Today the heavens have opened and they’re raining now brand new full albums! Here’s some of the ones we’re most excited for!

DaBaby – Blame It On Baby

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

R.A. the Rugged Man – All My Heroes Are Dead

Westside Gunn – Pray for Paris

Uncle T – Late Bloomer

Tech N9ne – ENTERFEAR

Which one is your favorite?

