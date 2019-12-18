Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

As his latest project, Power, comes to a close, 50 Cent gears up to produce an animated superhero series, Trill League.

Trill League is based on the graphic novel by Anthony Piper and will be released on a new streaming platform, Quibi. Lionsgate and 3 Arts will also be partnering to bring the series to life. The producers offered the following summary of the series:

“In an era of social injustice and internet trolls, a league of black superheroes, Trill League is tasked with saving the world from monsters, super villains and haters of all kinds. Get ready for this remixed rendition of your favourite superheroes as the series satirizes modern American society.”

Quibi, the steaming platform it is set to release on, doesn’t officially launch until April 2020 so the series won’t be out until at least then. In the meantime, check out the unofficial sneak preview below.

