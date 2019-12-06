This weekend, Go 95.3 is getting creative and giving you a chance to WIN BIG. Be listening this weekend for your shot to win tickets to Union Rooftop’s annual Gotham City New Years Eve Party. Three levels of music, dancing and drinks with appearances by Mr. Peter Parker and DJ D-Mil. 21+ event.
Friday: 3pm, 4pm, 6pm, 7pm
Saturday: 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, 7pm, 9pm
Sunday: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm
Nothing makes us happier than hooking you up with the greatest experiences. Thanks for tuning in all weekend long!