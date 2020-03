Every weekday morning, Go 95.3 brings you Auggie 5000 and the best way to start your day!

This morning’s Wake Up Mix was one of the most energizing feel-good we’ve ever had! Our cutmaster DJ Advance brought us a half-hour of hip-hop hotness interspersed with a bunch of good news that will make you smile!

Listen below and be sure to catch Auggie 5000 in the Morning every weekday from 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM on Go 95.3!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook