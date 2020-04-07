The hometown team Rhymesayers Entertainment has been serving us a steady stream of flavor during this COVID-19 ordeal, and today we got a brand new ten tracks from Aesop Rock!

The “Daylight” indieground icon has dropped Music From The Game Freedom Finger, an EP that – as you may have extrapolated, is the soundtrack to the new video game Freedom Finger! The EP is now on all streaming platforms with a limited edition 10″ on the way!

Marking the occasion, Aesop Rock has a brand new Jim Dirschberger-directed video for the single “Drums on the Wheel!” Check it out below:

