The Annual Afternoon Drive “Toy Drive” is back! Join the Go 95.3‘s Afternoon Drive Crew Mr. Peter Parker, DJ D-Mil and Kush Picasso on December 13th at Eagle Street Grille as they collect toys to benefit the local Toys for Tots (The Marines).

The SP Style family will be in the building, bring a new toy and your holiday spirit! There will be guest DJ sets, a dance floor and plenty of holiday vibes. The party gets started at 10pm for this 21+ event!



