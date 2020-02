Multiplatinum indie pop trio AJR and genre-bending artist Quinn XCII announce their Everything Everywhere Tour produced by Live Nation. The shows kick off Tuesday, July 21 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX and hits Minneapolis at Target Center on Sunday, August 9th 2020 and will feature special guests Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers and Ashe. Don’t miss it!

GO RADIO PRE-SALE:

Thursday 2/20 10a-10p

Password: GO

Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am.

