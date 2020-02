On Valentine’s Day, Go 95.3 listeners Taylor and Justin of Brooklyn Park won Auggie’s Love Package!

The couple enjoyed staycation at the beautiful Lora Hotel in Stillwater, a massage at Elements Massage Eden Prarie and numerous other romantic gifts!

Listen to Auggie 5000 every morning on Go 95.3 and take a look at Auggie’s Love Package below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook