The Twin Cities hearts are broken and while we’re paid to tell stories and describe what’s going on… Today has been another very tough day as Minnesotan’s continue to demand justice for George Floyd.

We talked to Liz Schneider-Bateman, the Director of Counseling for Macalester, to help with our mental health as our bodies and minds go through this traumatic shock. She gives us tools that are imperative and we think you should here.

The rest of the show, we listened to how the #GoFam felt. What they were experiencing in their part of the Twin Cities. Shocking.

