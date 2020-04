Stuck at home and desiring a dance party? Here come three of your favorites to the rescue!

In a perfect tone those those staying at home, Anderson .Paak and Justin Timberlake have dropped “Don’t Slack!” Here the duo party with Trolls World Tour co-star Anna Kendrick.

Check out the full family-friendly video here and check out Trolls World Tour available for video on demand this Friday!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook