Are we heading for DOOMSDAY?!

According to the Doomsday Clock, we sure are! According to the Doomsday Clock, we are officially 100 seconds until the clock strikes midnight. Well, that doesn’t sound good does it?

Zeke and I didn’t really know anything about the clock, what it really meant, how it works, nothing. So by a strange turn of events, we got connected to a real life Dr who ACTUALLY WORKS ON THE CLOCK!

First of all, let me tell you about this dude. This dude isn’t just smart. He’s, like, on another level of genius. His name is Dr. Herb Lin. He works with a bunch of other super geniuses to gather data and determine what time the clock is at. And he’s worked with President Obama. Don’t believe me? Here’s his bio:

“Dr. Herb Lin Lin is senior research scholar for cyber policy and security at the Center for International Security and Cooperation and Hank J. Holland Fellow in Cyber Policy and Security at the Hoover Institution, both at Stanford University. His research interests relate broadly to policy-related dimensions of cybersecurity and cyberspace, and he is particularly knowledgeable about the use of offensive operations in cyberspace as instruments of national policy and the security dimensions of information warfare and influence operations on national security. In 2016, he served on President Obama’s Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity. He has also served as professional staff member and staff scientist for the House Armed Services Committee (1986-1990), where his portfolio included defense policy and arms control issues.”

Yeah, I know some of those words, too. Anyways, we talked to the doc and asked him all about the clock, and if we are really in danger, and of course, how much beer to stock up on. (duh.) Of course, the biggest most important question… Are we doomed?

You’re not going to like his answer



