This weekend, F1rst Wrestling‘s Saturday Night Nitro brings wrestling back to a special place in the hearts of Minnesotans everywhere: the mall.

A quarter century after WCW changed the wrestling world by launching their weekly Monday Nitro program at the Mall of America, F1rst Wrestling will bring igniting the night at Rosedale Center with some of the top independent wrestling talent in Minnesota and the world!

F1rst Wrestling star Arik Cannon spoke with Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas about how F1rst Wrestling at Rosedale came to be, as well as F1rst Wrestling’s previous shows featuring Twin Cities hip-hop heavyweights like Prof, Sean Anonymous and Doomtree‘s Mike Mictlan!

Check out the full interview below:

