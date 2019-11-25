Has there been anything about Ben and Dana that you’ve wanted to know? Now’s the time to ask because they are being brutally honest. They’re always honest but there are probably things they may not mention that you want to know.

$1000 Minute: Rachel from Fridley played today for our new GRAND PRIZE! Two pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Angels and Airwaves Go Show tickets, backstage passes to meet Tom DeLonge and two rooms at the Radisson Red in Downtown Minneapolis.

Ben and Dana have SOLD OUT Angels and Airwaves tickets between 8-815 every morning before Thanksgiving this week. They’re yours if you can tell us what today’s Secret Sound is.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

