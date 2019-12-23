The best of hip-hop’s indie-ground, underground, and deep cuts can be heard on First Impressions with Chaz Kangas from 10 p.m. to midnight CT on Go 95.3.

Listen to First Impressions each week.

Chaz Kangas brings you all the latest and greatest from all corners of the hip-hop map, and he loves you. This week Chaz is getting into the Christmas spirit with the entire ASMR X-Mas Mix – all hip-hop holiday tracks perfect for your holiday party!

Plus, he’s joined by Go 96.3’s Jordan, “Kid Icarus” Patrick Swanson and Seasonal Tidings from NAVY members serving abroad!

LISTEN:

Chaz Kangas – “Chaz Kangas’ Old Fashion Scary Christmas in Ghost Town”

Epic Beard Men – “War on Christmas”

DRAM “Litmas” DRAM “Thirstiest Time of the Year” DRAM “#1 Happy Holidays” Akim – “Santa Claus is a Black Man” GZA featuring D’Angelo “Cold World (RZA remix)” Tyler Barry – “It’s Christmas”

Tyler, the Creator – “Hot Chocolate”

Jeremih feat. Chance the Rapper – “I’m Your Santa”

Ice Cube – “Put It in Your Egg Nog”

Jim Jones – “Dipset X-Mas Time”

R.A. The Rugged Man feat. Mac Lethal – “Crustified Christmas”

Lil Jon featuring Kool Aid Man – “All I Really Want for Christmas”

Outkast – “Player’s Ball (Original Christmas Version)”

Ghostface Killah – “Ghostface X-Mas”

The Earlybirds – “The Clause”

Run-DMC – “Christmas in Hollis”

Megaran – “Wishlist”

Princess Superstar – “I Hope I Sell A Lot of Records at Christmastime”

Prince – “Another Lonely Christmas”

