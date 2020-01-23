Music from Dr. Mambo’s Combo, candlelights illuminating Lake Of The Isles, cross country ski trails, fire jugglers, S’mores, Yeti, Surly beers and more! It’s Winter Loppet Festival season with the events happening over the weekend of 1/31-2/2/20, culminating with the Luminary Loppet Saturday, 2/1/20. Revisit last year’s interview in studio with Auggie 5000 to get a feel for how the weekend will shape up again this year. Auggie gets the details from Mikaela from REI and Lindsey from The Loppet Foundation. Go 96.3’s own Reed will be hosting and Go Radio will be providing music before the band so don’t miss out on the fun!

Here is a look behind the scenes as to how it all comes together with the hard work of many volunteers:

Credit: Twin Cities Visions

