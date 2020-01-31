The Facts are always most fun on FRIDAY! Ben had a bunch of baby facts because he’ll officially be a Dad in 5 weeks and Dana came in HOT with everything you didn’t know about The Super Bowl!

$1000 Minute: John from Inver Grove Heights played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Find out what happened with Intern Emma in court yesterday! She may have met someone special.

The Super Bowl is Sunday and there are some crazy bets in Vegas… Ben and Dana made theirs and the LOSER will have to read a prepared statement Monday morning at 7a!

