Does this moment of social distancing feel like a good time to learn how to cook? Great news! Famed battle rapper, cast member of MTV‘s Wild’N Out and noted cat enthusiast Carter Deems has taken to social media to share a soup recipe as only he can!

Part of his Battle Rappers During Quarantine series, Carter flexes bars in perfect timing as only he can! Get your battle rap fix and a stellar soup recipe all in one below!

Quarantine Day 6 pic.twitter.com/wHgRoj2OeD — Carter Deems (@RealCarterDeems) March 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

