Go 96.3 is partnering with BCE and will be supporting four local families by raising money/goods for local families in need. In the coming weeks, Go 96.3 will be announcing the four families that were chosen and will give you more ways to help make this Christmas the best.

Go 96.3 is supporting four families this following holiday season. Below is a little bit about the first family we are going to help but we can’t do it without the #GoFam! Here at Go 96.3 we have a goal of raising $4000 for this family in need. Let’s give them the Best Christmas Ever.

Family One: The unexpected loss of a spouse is always terrible, but when young kids are involved it can be devastating. This family of 5 is now a family of 4, and with one of the children in and out of the hospital, their bills are piling up. It has also become much harder for the remaining parent to work their night shift job with no one else to share the childcare responsibilities with. Despite all this, these children still have a parent doing all they can to keep the kids spirits up by continuing to be there for them and their community as a sports coach. Before tragedy stuck this family was even more active in helping and showing kindness to others’ children and they had even started adoption paperwork to help a child in need. They are a family with big hearts, so let’s help by setting them up with the Best Christmas Ever for their first Christmas as a family of 4 instead of 5. Providing a little bit of financial relieve would be a great start … and every little bit counts.

To donate to our campaign, click here! We can’t wait to team up with the #GoFam to help these local families. In the coming weeks we’ll have more information on the other helping more families in the Twin Cities.

The local non-profit Best Christmas Ever partners with businesses and community leaders to provide families with the BEST CHRISTMAS EVER, making a lasting change, a generational impact in their lives.

