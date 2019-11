History beckons for Beck once again as he releases his 14th album Hyperspace today!

Featuring Pharrell, Sky Ferreira, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin (as if we didn’t get enough new Coldplay today), the 11 tracks find Beck at his spaciest and most atmospheric.

This all comes with the dual shocking news that Beck has publicly distanced himself from the Church of Scientology.

Check out Hyperspace below:

