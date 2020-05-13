Dana’s wanted a haircut for a long time now so Ben offered to cut it on the show this morning. I think they thought it was a good idea until it actually came down to cutting the hair. Hear what happened and if they’re still on speaking terms or not.

$1000 MINUTE: Julie from Brooklyn Park played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Would You Rather Wednesday: Questions involving cutting each other’s wives hair, quarantine and more!

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

