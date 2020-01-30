Note: This interview is from last year but a lot of the same events and attractions will be in place for this year too!

Go 96.3 is teaming up with the good folks from REI and the Twin Cities Loppet Foundation to give you a little primer about this weekend’s Luminary Loppet festivities!

Learn about this magical evening on the ice here: https://www.loppet.org/events/luminary/

Ben and Dana were joined by Michaela from REI and Lindsey from the Loppet Foundation to talk about some of the awesome activities you can enjoy this weekend, including a party with Go 96.3!

