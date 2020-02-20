Ben’s Mother-In-Law wants his daughter to call her Monni (sp?) and Ben is against it. Who gets to pick what the Grandma is called? Shouldn’t it just be Grandma?

$1000 Minute: Jenna from Maple Grove played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

What movie scarred you as a kid? Some of the #GoFam was watching some creepy stuff at a very young age. Plus, you HAVE to hear which movie the whole school watched when Dana was in Elementary and why hundreds of kids were sobbing.

Did you miss the Wheel of Meat? How dare you! It’s the best thing on the radio! Lucky for you… You can hear it by clicking play right now.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

