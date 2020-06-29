Ben’s wife left for the weekend and left him alone with their 4 month old baby. He was freaking out because of so many reasons. Listen to what went horribly wrong and what he has to confess.

$1000 MINUTE: Steve from Woodbury played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Monday Mailbag: We get letters (Emails/DM’s/Text’s) and we like to read them on the radio! Today, the letter’s ask Ben and Dana for advice about dealing with a bad boss and why Dana’s going through a midlife crisis.

PRANK: Ben got Dana pretty good this morning! You have to listen to what happened when one of them got their 2nd parking ticket in a week.

