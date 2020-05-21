You’ll never need to social distance from Go 96.3! Not only do we have your favorite music closer than ever, but our Go DJs are catching up with what all your favorite artists are doing during these times with exclusive interviews and performances!

Today, Jordan caught up with Benee! Hear all about Benee’s first hand experience on how New Zealand is dealing with COVID-19 and having a song take off at a time with limited touring.

Relive the whole conversation below and remember to follow Go 96.3 to make sure you don’t miss which artist we’ll have live next!

