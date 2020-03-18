Coronavirus Conundrum: Ben has a family member that wants to hang out… Risky right? Just wait until you hear why he says he won’t hang out with this person for maybe the whole year and tell us if he’s overreacting or not.

$1000 Minute: Casey from White Bear Lake played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a suite for you and 11 friends to see 311 at Mystic Lake valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Listening to Go 96.3 in your car is difficult if you aren’t going anywhere during the Coronavirus Quarantine so we want to give you an Amazon Alexa Dot so you can listen at home. Play our newest game… We don’t have the Coronavirus but we have something! (Hypothetically, of course.)

