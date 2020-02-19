Ben lost the Super Bowl bet to Dana while he was out on paternity leave and guess who didn’t forget??? Yes. Dana. He’s like an elephant in the brain. Ben had to read a statement prepared by Dana and he couldn’t see it before he had to read the whole thing LIVE on the radio!

$1000 Minute: Abbie from NE Minneapolis played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Chris Pratt said he once at 16 full racks of ribs in one day while on the set of Parks and Rec. Impressive. Hear what Ben and Dana have eaten and what #GoFam member James did at his girlfriend’s Grandma’s house for Thanksgiving.

Dana may have found his dream job! Honest. We call a car dealership in New York and it goes AWFULLY wrong.

