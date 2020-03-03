Ben has a hemorrhoid and Dana thinks he should be the new spokesperson for Preparation H. Believe it or not, they call the Preparation H hotline and you won’t believe the person who answers the phone and what they put her through.

$1000 Minute: Daniel from Brooklyn Center played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a suite for you and 11 friends to see 311 at Mystic Lake valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

GET TO KNOW Question: Are you freaking out about the Coronavirus? Believe it or not, some people are. Store shelves are empty and people are looking themselves in their house. What are you doing to prepare?

Ben has a lot going on lately… Something came in the mail yesterday that has him feeling self conscious so he surprised Dana on the air to get his initial reaction.

