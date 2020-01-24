Ben ruined #FunFactFriday for the rest of us today. The #GoFam isn’t even sold that they’re facts at all, though it was fun and a Friday, so…

$1000 Minute: James Brown from Minnetonka played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Get To Know Question: What are some things that you do at work to look busy even though you aren’t doing anything… This thread from Reddit is crazy about the length people will go to not do their job.

Call of Duty Weekend Kickoff Party with Silly from the new, local e-sports team Minnesota Rokkr. Find out how he gets ready to play video games for an insane amount of money.

#Fartgate: We finally get to the bottom of it (pun intended). Did Wendy Williams fart on her TV show or not?

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

