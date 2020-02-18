Ben and Dana are reunited and it feels so good!

Ben apologizes for posting something on social media. We all make mistakes and Ben’s been dying to get back to work so he could make it right.

$1000 Minute: Jonathan from Eden Prarie played today for our NEW Grand Prize, including multiple nights out in the Twin Cities valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Did you see the video of that guy punching the woman’s seat on a Delta Flight? Whose side are you on? Do you ever recline in an airplane? Ben and Dana are on opposite sides and most of the Go Fam seems divided, too.

Dana may have found his dream job! Honest. We call a car dealership in New York and it goes AWFULLY wrong.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

