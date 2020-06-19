It’s Ben’s first Father’s Day this weekend and he’s been hoping Dana would do something to celebrate or commemorate the occasion. Well… Dana surprised him with a present but it didn’t go so well.



$1000 MINUTE: Kaitlyn from Minneapolis played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and The Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!



#FunFactFriday: According to these facts, Ben gets quite discouraged that Dads don’t get as much love as Moms and Dana lets him know that Moms are just more important and deserve it.



