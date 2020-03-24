The Coronavirus is making Ben crazy and he has all day to think about the crazy that could happen. This is against everything he stands for but you won’t believe what he’s contemplating doing now.

$1000 Minute: Kelly from Crystal played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

GET TO KNOW: The Coronavirus isn’t fun but there has to be a Silver Lining to all of this… What’s yours?

Ben and Dana are having a ton of Snacksidents and can’t stop eating all the food they bought for the Quarantine. They have some realistic and not so realistic ways to stop all the eating.

