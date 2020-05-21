This Memorial Day Weekend on Go 95.3, just turn on the Modern Hip-Hop Channel to attend our Big Faux Go Show! All weekend, you can get those festival vibes as all of the best Go 95.3 artists perform sets with your hosts- Auggie 5000, DJ Bonics, Mr. Peter Parker and Jimmy2Times. The guys will also take you backstage to the Audi Minneapolis Audi St. Paul Lounge for artist interviews and behind the scenes fun. The lines for beer will be non-existent! Thank you to our sponsors Audi Minneapolis Audi St. Paul, McDonald’s and Summit Brewing Company. Look below for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lineups!

On Memorial Day Monday, we’ll have a Memorial Mix Weekend on deck for you with mixes from all of the Go DJs along with guests from around the country.

