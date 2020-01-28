Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, announced today his 5th studio album CHANGES will arrive February 14th, via RBMG/Def Jam, along with the official public on-sale for tickets to the Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile with special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field on Thursday, May 14th and hits the Twin Cities on June 21ST at Target Center.

Tickets for the Changes Tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th but we are hooking the Go Fam up with a chance to win em before you can buy em 1/29-1/31 at 9AM with Auggie 5000 and 5PM with Mr. Peter Parker — listen for “Yummy” and call in to WIN 📲(651)989-9595!

