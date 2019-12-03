We’re joining forces with Summit Brewing, Nelson’s Meats and the 331 Club to put on the Biggest Meat Raffle Ever.

Stop by the 331 Club on December 14th from 3:00-5:00pm to be a part of history as Nelson’s Meats raffle off over $500 of it’s best choice cuts.

The proceeds will benefit to make this the Best Christmas Ever for local families that Go 96.3 is helping this year. For more info and ways to get involved with BCE and Go 96.3’s involvement, head over here!

There will also be $4 Summit Beer pints and plenty of fun! Come out and stock up on your holiday meats and help local families!

