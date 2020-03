Join DJ Bonics and friends for a casual, after work hang at Trax Burgers and Bar inside The Fillmore in Minneapolis! Bonics has a gang of friends coming to touch the turntables in remembrance of The Notorious B.I.G. / Biggie Smalls / Christopher Wallace and we want you to join. The event is free and will run from 5p-8p. This is coming up quick- Monday, March 9th. See you there!

