On Friday, January 31 get ready for the most out-of-this-world bingo in the galaxy!

It’s BinGlow at Mystic Lake!

Glow crazy at the ultimate Cosmic Bingo party hosted by Go 96.3’s Ben and Dana. Plus, get your song requests in and special guest DJ Go 96.3’s Jordan will spin them! One lucky winner at the 11 pm session will take home an Oculus® Go and one winner at the midnight session will score a Parrot Quadcopter.

Get more info at Mystic Lake here!

