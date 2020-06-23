The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. The beer’s mission is to bridge the gap that’s been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.
Marcus B at Weathered Souls Brewing in Texas came up with the recipe for the imperial stout. It was designed to be a moderately high abv. stout to showcase the different shades of black. The flavor profile can change with each brewery making it but should have a caramel and chocolate flavor.
Locally 34 breweries and brewers around Minnesota started have started brewing Black is Beautiful. 100% of the proceeds benefit different local foundations of the breweries choosing that support police brutality reform, rebuilding, change, and legal defenses for those who have been wronged. Each brewery also commits to the long-term work of equality.
Below is the list of the breweries and places which the funds will benefit:
Note: The release date of each brewery’s version of Black is Beautiful are still to be announced.
- 22 Northmen Brewing Company in Alexandria benefiting Brewing Change collaborative
Able Seedhouse + Brewery in Minneapolis benefiting Reclaim the block, urban league twin cities and we love lake street.
Alloy Brewing Company in Coon Rapids benefiting TBA
Arbeiter Brewing Co in Minneapolis benefiting Reclaim the block, urban league twin cities and we love lake street.
Back Channel Brewing in Spring Park benefiting we love lake street, Philando Castile Relief, Midtown Global Market Mend, Black Vision Collective and Unicorn Riot.
Badger Hill Brewing in Shakopee benefiting TBA
Barrel Theory Beer Company in St Paul benefiting Brewing Change collaborative
Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth benefiting TBA
Blackstack Brewing in St Paul benefiting Du Nord Riot Relief Fund and MNFundhub
Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative in Minneapolis Benefiting Voices for Racial Justice
Dangerous Man Brewing Co. in Minneapolis benefiting TBA
Fair State Brewing Cooperative in Minneapolis benefiting TBA
Forager Brewery in Rochester benefiting NAACP
HeadFlyer Brewing in Minneapolis benefiting Campaign Zero
Inbound BrewCo in Minneapolis benefiting West Broadway Coalition & Northside Funders Group
Invictus Brewing Co.in Blaine benefiting TBA
Klockow Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, Mn benefiting The Boy and Girls Club of Grand Rapids and Greenway.
Lake Monster Brewing in St Paul benefiting TBA
Little Thistle Brewing Co in Rochester benefiting TBA
LocAle Brewing Company in Mankato benefiting The Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
LTD Brewing Co. in Hopkins benefiting we love lake street, Philando Castile Relief, and NAACP MPLS
Lupine Brewing Company in Delano benefiting MnFreedomfund and Black Vision Collective
Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake benefiting Brewing Change collaborative and Voices for Racial Justice
Modist Brewing Company in Minneapolis benefiting Justice frontline aid
Pryes Brewing in Minneapolis benefiting TBA
Revelation Ale Works in Hallock benefiting TBA
Tanzenwald Brewing Comany in Northfield benefiting TBA
The Freehouse in Minneapolis benefiting Innocence Project of Minnesota, Joyce preschool, Du Nord Riot Relief Fund, and Pimento Relief Services
Thesis Beer Project in Rochester benefiting TBA
Tin Whiskers Brewing Co. in St. Paul benefiting Communities United Against Police Brutality. OUT JULY 10TH
Urban Growler Brewing Company in Minneapolis benefiting TBA
Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth benefiting Community Action Duluth
Wild Mind Ales in Minneapolis benefiting Du Nord Riot Relief Fund