The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. The beer’s mission is to bridge the gap that’s been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.

Marcus B at Weathered Souls Brewing in Texas came up with the recipe for the imperial stout. It was designed to be a moderately high abv. stout to showcase the different shades of black. The flavor profile can change with each brewery making it but should have a caramel and chocolate flavor.

Locally 34 breweries and brewers around Minnesota started have started brewing Black is Beautiful. 100% of the proceeds benefit different local foundations of the breweries choosing that support police brutality reform, rebuilding, change, and legal defenses for those who have been wronged. Each brewery also commits to the long-term work of equality.

Below is the list of the breweries and places which the funds will benefit:

Note: The release date of each brewery’s version of Black is Beautiful are still to be announced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

