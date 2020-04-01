By now we’ve all finished – or are currently binging – Netflix‘s hit series Tiger King. And we mean everybody. In a time of social distancing, it’s amazing how this story of rival exotic animal owners has brought us all together.

That goes for the classic Blink-182 line-up as well!

Yesterday, former member Tom DeLonge shared one of the most popular Tiger King memes featuring star Joe Exotic and his two husbands with the caption “I miss the old Blink-182.” This prompted former bandmate Mark Hoppus to respond “The hell you’re Joe, I’m Joe!”

DeLonge responded “either way, you and I end up deeply in love and raising cats.”

To echo the internet prevailing sentiment on the exchange, even if Mom and Dad are arguing, we’re at least glad that they’re talking again.

