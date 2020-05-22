View this post on Instagram

One thing that I learned in the last year is that memories last forever infinitely. In every single moment in our lives we have a chance to unlock countless possibilities. Depending on how we take initiative, respond, react or how we “seize the moment” we have the ability to create memories that don’t serve our ego but serve others. In this unprecedented time we are in, we’ve been separated from our families. And now more than ever it’s important to operate from a place of LOVE and not FEAR. Ever since I graduated from college I’ve been off finding my personal legend and in that time I’ve created countless memories around the world. I took the plunge, took the risk, stayed curios and followed my heart. My heart told me recently that I needed to be with my family to help raise their spirit during this time. It was my first road trip in my @audi #Q5 from @audimpls @audi_st.paul and I’m thankful that it got me back and forth on almost a 3,000 mile trip to make memories with the ones I love. Remember you have an opportunity to make memories every moment. Use your heart and do it in style. !!! @audimpls and @audi_st.paul are open for contactless sales appointments at www.audiminneapolis.con or www.audistpaul.com #GoBonics #uselove Shot and exited by Me! Thanks to @christianglova_ for the assist, @nicerecordwork for the music, & @kushpicasso for the art.