Not sure which dating app you should join? Not sure if you even want to join a dating app?

Fear not, Go 95.3‘s DJ Bonics and Chaz Kangas are here to chat about all the different dating apps! Is Tinder for love or just hook-ups? Why should you upgrade your Bumble? Are you most likely to find marriage from OKCupid? Why is Hinge so precise with their matches?

Listen below for all these answers and then find a special someone!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook