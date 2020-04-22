As far apart as we may feel right now, hip-hop is bringing us closer together. So was the case when Go 95.3‘s DJ Bonics had a great chat with former tourmate Jack Harlow about everything from the shift from performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a new album to quarantine, the importance of soul in his music, and how Kentucky shaped his sound! Plus, get some fun tour stories you can only find here!

Watch the full interview below and be sure to follow @Go953MN across all social media to see who we’ll be checking in with next!

