The Bridge the Gap Benefit Concert is a livestreamed concert hosted by Icehouse and Vēmos. Ticket proceeds will be donated to The North Stands, a Sanneh Foundation fund providing financial relief to hospitality industry professionals in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are priced at the Minneapolis minimum wage of $11, with the idea that one ticket pays for one hour of work for displaced industry workers. Vēmos has also partnered with The Silver Linings Fund created by Utepils Brewing to offer special ticket packages that include beer from local breweries that are available for curbside pickup. All beer sales from those packages will be donated to The Silver Linings Fund.

This pandemic is temporary. Together, we can unite to bridge the gap for hospitality workers. Click here for more info and ticket information:

The artist lineup features local musicians, including:

Pavielle

the4onthefloor

Dave King (The Bad Plus, Happy Apple)

Dosh

DJ Fundo

MAKR (Mark McGee)

*More artists to be announced*

Your ticket will include a link to access the livestream. There will be more ways to donate during the concert if you wish.

Spread the word and enjoy the show. Rest easy knowing you are benefitting local hospitality workers and musicians.

