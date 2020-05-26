Last Sunday, Twin Cities favorite Brother Ali performed a mini-set as part of Eid in Place, a benefit for Zakat Foundation of America. Performing a number of his Rhymesayers favorites and handling both rhyming and MPC duties like an absolute pro, it’s an uplifting must-see and one of the best at-home concerts of the COVID era!

Donate to Zakat Foundation of America here and watch the full performance below:

