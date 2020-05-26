Last Sunday, Twin Cities favorite Brother Ali performed a mini-set as part of Eid in Place, a benefit for Zakat Foundation of America. Performing a number of his Rhymesayers favorites and handling both rhyming and MPC duties like an absolute pro, it’s an uplifting must-see and one of the best at-home concerts of the COVID era!
Donate to Zakat Foundation of America here and watch the full performance below:
View this post on Instagram
Here’s my short set from the Eid In Place virtual show to raise funds for the amazing work of @zakatus Shout to my beloved wife for the camera work and the homie @paulelia_ for on the spot edit. And thanks to my brother @azharcomedy for getting me out my shell and encouraging me to show my face again. The show is over but you can still donate to @zakatus and know that your support reaches people and changes lives. #eidmubarak #sp404 #quarantine #hiphop #rhymesayers #brotherali #brotherminutester #islam #twincities