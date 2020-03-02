Ben woke up Saturday with a pain in his butt. Pretty sure he has a hemorrhoid. Listen to him tell the embarrassing story of discovery, searching for relief and what he’s doing now.

Dana wants to know how long Ben can use having a child as an excuse to get out of obligations like missing Friday’s #GoShow with Iration. Ben says something’s happening to him and he can’t quite explain it but life is just different now.

$1000 Minute: Derrick from White Bear Lake played today for our NEW Grand Prize valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

GET TO KNOW Question: There’s a guy in Ohio that’s giving up solid food for Lent and will only live on Beer for 50 days. He’s done it before and lost a massive amount of weight. What’s the craziest thing you’ve done to shed a few pounds?

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

