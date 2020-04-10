As announced over Instagram, Cardi B is teaming with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days to COVID-19 relief!

This will give a total of $1,000,000 of relief, which Cardi assures “is really going to the people.” Cardi B included the announcement along with her own cover of the late Bill Withers‘ “Lean On Me.”

Watch the announcement and the cover below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

