One of the loudest voices of comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic has been beloved hip-hop artist Cardi B. An early warner of the looming issue and strong advocate for how to properly address the spread of the virus, Cardi has continued to use her platform to make a post-Coronavirus world a better place.

This week she posted a video to her Instagram story urging an end to anti-Asian racism that’s been sadly increasing in frequency in recent weeks.

Cardi says:

“I want to let you guys know, let’s stop being xenophobic. Let’s stop saying f***ed up jokes. Let’s stop having crazy anger because I be seeing a lot of Asians get beat up and all that s***… At this moment in life, for once, let’s all be one race because at the end of the day, in the eyes of God, we are all one. The more we’re nicer to each other, the more God will forgive us and the faster we’ll get cured off this s***.”

Watch the full clip below:

